LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book 2019 is out and it once again features fantasy gifts. While these gifts are a fantasy for most people, it has been a popular section of the book. Most people like to see the over-the-top gift ideas.

The book features nearly 800 gifts ranging in price from $12 for some pasta to a $700,007 Aston Martin designed by Daniel Craig aka James Bond.