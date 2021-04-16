Walgreens to expand testing on May 1, with 56 Las Vegas area stores available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 diagnostic tests will be available at 56 Las Vegas area Walgreens pharmacies when the program expands on May 1, according to a company news release.

Nationwide, 6,000 Walgreens will provide free testing. That’s up from 5,000 sites.

In the Las Vegas area, 56 Walgreens pharmacies will offer drive-thru testing at no cost.

For locations and to schedule appointments, visit www.walgreens.com/covid19testing.

In addition to drive-thru services, the Walgreens offers at-home testing options. Also, beginning this spring, customers will be able to purchase COVID-19 tests over the counter in up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide.

Since Walgreens began COVID-19 testing in April 2020, the company has administered more than 6 million diagnostic tests. With the expansion to 6,000 locations, Walgreens can administer approximately three million tests a month, more than tripling its testing capacity since last year.