Walgreens responds to COVID-19 concerns, managing inventory so essentials are available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walgreens released a statement to inform the community of efforts being taken to ensure inventory availability, and the steps to protect the public and their staff.

Dear Walgreens Customers,

We know there is growing concern as the outbreak and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve. Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the communities we serve across the U.S. has always been a top priority, and is especially critical at this time.

Most importantly, we want you to know, we’re prepared to take care of you and your loved ones on your terms. We’re working around the clock to monitor the situation, while partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local health officials on response efforts, as well as to provide you with the most up-to-date information. Here are more ways we’re supporting our valued customers in our pharmacies and online:

As always, Walgreens pharmacy teams are here for you to address any questions or concerns related to your prescription drug needs — in your neighborhood store, over the phone and 24/7 online through our Pharmacy Chat. Picking up prescriptions is as convenient as a drive-thru trip, or you can have them delivered to your home next day. At this time, Walgreens is also waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions, beginning Friday, March 13th.

To ensure you have access to the medications you need, our pharmacists are also continuing to partner with various health plans, physicians and state officials, and can speak to you about options like 90-day refills, early refill authorizations and prescription delivery.

As a reminder, Walgreens Find Care on our mobile app can connect you to a wide selection of health care services from local providers, as well as various telehealth options and services.

In our stores, teams are working diligently to take precautions and steps to ensure a clean and safe environment. We’re making every effort to make the products you need available, and while we may experience temporary shortages of certain items in some locations, we’re continuing to work closely with our supplier partners to meet customers’ needs. Due to extremely high demand, we are taking additional steps to best manage our inventory so that the essentials you’re looking for can be more widely available.

Our website (www.walgreens.com) also updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout each day. And to make online shopping even easier, also beginning this Friday and for the time being, we’ll be offering free delivery on any purchase on Walgreens.com, with no minimum purchase required.

As an additional resource for information, prevention and the latest guidance from the CDC, we’ve also launched a dedicated webpage.

Our Walgreens pharmacists and team members are people you know and trust who live right in your communities. Our employees’ health and safety are also of the utmost concern. Our clinical and safety teams are keeping our team members up-to-date with the latest information from public health officials and the CDC. We are also encouraging team members to stay at home if they are sick or showing signs or symptoms of possible illness and asking them to limit travel.

We remain committed to you, and to doing our part as an organization to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America.

Richard Ashworth, President, Walgreens