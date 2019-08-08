WAIT FOR IT: Angry owls knock over camera

WAIT FOR IT! It looks like a couple of camera-shy owls at the Hawk Conservancy Trust in Andover, England were not happy when they discovered a hidden camera filming them on August 2.

This owl pair wasn’t having any of it when they discovered a camera had been watching them.

After a little investigating, check out what they did.

The Hawk Conservatory in England has been around since 1980 and specializes in rehabilitating around 200 birds of prey every year. Over the years, birds have also been trained there and featured in films.