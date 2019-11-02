VOTE FOR DENISE! 8 News NOW anchor in the running to win “Mercedes in the Morning’s” ‘Covered Crooner’ contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She warmed up her pipes and stepped up to the challenge. Now, 8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez needs you to step up and help her achieve her goal of being named Mixed 94.1’s “Mercedes in the Morning’s” ‘Covered Crooner.’

Here’s what’s at stake:

The title of winner of the ‘Covered Crooner’ contest

$1,000 to a charity of her choice

And of course, bragging rights

Denise has chosen Noah’s Animal House, which allows victims of domestic violence to bring along their pets, which can often be a deterrent for many victims to leave a bad situation because they don’t want to leave their pets behind.

The owner of Noah’s Animal House, Staci Alonso, is up for the CNN Heroes Award.

If you would like to support and vote for Denise, all you have to do is go here. But do it soon! Voting ends Sunday night.