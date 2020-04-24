Volunteers needed to help feed at-risk Las Vegas valley children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers are needed to collect food, sort and fill food bags that are feeding at risk Las Vegas valley children. Like most non-profits, Serving Our Kids Foundation, relies on the help of volunteers and they are needed now more than ever.

Volunteers deliver the weekend bags for kids who would otherwise go hungry on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Between 60 and 70 people volunteer each week to collect food, fill bags and deliver 3,500 food bags each Friday. Since 2012, volunteers have helped Serving Our Kids deliver more than 500,000 weekend food bags to kids who do not qualify for government programs or other weekend backpack programs.”

The organization says social distancing guidelines are followed throughout the process.

To volunteer, donate funds and/or buy designated food items for hungry kids from the Serving Our Kids Foundation online store, visit https://www.servingourkids.org/