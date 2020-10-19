Volunteers needed at Mount Charleston to help plant trees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mount Charleston put out a call for assistance with the planting of 3,300 Ponderosa Pine saplings around the Cathedral Rock Picnic Area.

This Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can help plant trees. Mount Charleston representatives say there is no need to register in advance, just meet them in the group picnic area parking lot of Cathedral Rock Picnic Area.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but please keep in mind that they will be working in a hilly, unpaved area.

If you have work gloves, your own shovel or watering can, they ask that you please bring them. Equipment will be available at the site as well.

If you plan on volunteering, please remember to wear a mask, long pants, closed-toed shoes, and bring water.

Feel free to pack a picnic lunch if you want to spend the day in the crisp mountain air among the bright fall colors.