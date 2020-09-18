Volunteers help beautify Las Vegas Healing Garden ahead of 1 October victim remembrance events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This morning, volunteers are helping beautify The Healing Garden in Downtown Las Vegas ahead of several remembrance events to honor the victims of 1 October.

We’ve seen this memorial transform into a beautiful place to honor victims.

Today, volunteers are planting and cleaning ahead of a ceremony that will take place in the garden next month on the night of October 1.

8 News Now’s Hector Mejia spoke to Burton Hughes about efforts being made to prepare for the event.

Subaru of Las Vegas is bringing a group of volunteers for weeding of the grass areas, raking, and planting new flowers at the garden that is located on Charleston and Casino Center Drive.

At this time, no additional volunteers are needed due to COVID-19 restrictions. We wanted to share how our community is helping out ahead of the darkest night in our city.

Sadly, we recently learned that the 1 October shooting has taken another life. Samanta Arjune succumbed to her injuries after being shot during the massacre nearly three years ago.

Samanta’s father told 8 News Now that his daughter battled her injuries but died in May. We profiled her life back in 2018 when she was on a mission to find the strangers that helped save her that day.

EVENTS TO HONOR AND SUPPORT VICTIMS