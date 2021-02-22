Virtual Reality Adventures reopening at LINQ Promenade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virtual Reality Adventures at the LINQ Promenade is reopening for the first time since March 2020, with health and safety protocols to protect guests.

Using VR technology to immerse guests in adventures, the attraction will be open Monday through Thursday from 1-9 p.m., Friday and Satureday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Employees and guests are required to wear masks, which will be available if you don’t have your own. Enhanced health and sanitation protocols include more frequent cleaning, following the policies at other Caesars Entertainment properties.

Among the VR experiences:

Jungle River Raft

Haunted Elevator

Roller Coaster

Race Car Simulator

Trip Around the World

Gamers use hand movements and walk, sidestep or jump to explore — or fly through — the virtual worlds.