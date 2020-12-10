Virtual commencement for UNLV Winter class, some spring grads set for Dec. 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has announced details of its virtual commencement ceremonies scheduled for next week, which will include some Spring 2020 students as well as its Winter 2020 class.

The virtual ceremonies due to the continuing publich health risks posed by large gatherings, according to a UNLV news release on Thursday.

The Tuesday, Dec. 15, ceremonies will honor more than 5,000 students in separate events.

The events can be streamed at: https://www.unlv.edu/commencement

More than 5,000 students will be honored in 10 a.m. (Spring) and 4 p.m. (Winter) ceremonies.

Winter Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the Winter ceremony, up 12 percent from last winter, according to UNLV. The Winter Class of 2020 represents 32 states and 36 foreign countries. Many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 65 percent are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This winter’s class ranges in age from 19 to 75, with an average age of 27. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded more than 148,000 degrees.

The Spring Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. More than 3,000 students are eligible to participate. The Spring class comes from 36 states and 49 foreign countries, many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 63 percent are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The Spring 2020 class ranges in age from 19 to 80, with an average age of 27.

UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield will honor several graduating students during each ceremony for their outstanding academic, research, and community achievements.