Virgin Hotels Las Vegas debuts room designs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is giving the public a first look at their rooms and suites.

The designs celebrate the property’s modern desert ambiance. The rooms will feature a “dressing room” area and a “lounge” area.

The property will feature over 1,500 rooms in three distinctive towers, Opal, Canyon and the all-suite Ruby Tower.

Photos courtesy of: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Opal Tower is located near the meeting and convention spaces. The Canyon Tower offers views of the Las Vegas cityscape as well as the property’s pool, and is located off the casino floor. Guests in the Ruby Tower will have access to a valet and exclusive check-in area before heading to their suite.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is slated to open this fall.