Violent crime down 36% in Metro jurisdiction, despite spike in murders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A look at crime in the Las Vegas valley after the first full week of 2021 shows generally lower violent crime levels than were reported last year.

The exception is homicides, when are up 400% over 2020, when only one homicide was reported.

Five homicides thus far are in contrast to overall violent crime, which is about 36% lower than last year.

Robberies and aggravated assaults were down by more than a third.

Property crimes are down about 10%, including 16% drop in burglaries and thefts. Motor vehicle thefts grew by nearly 19% compaired to last year, with 170 vehicles reported stolen.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statistics on traffic fatalities show an increase, with seven fatalities already this year, compared to two at this time last year.

A look at some highlights from each area command:

Bolden Area Command: Total crime down 13%, with violent crime down 27.5% and property crime down 7%

Convention Center Area Command: Total crime down about 31%, with violent crime down 32% and property crime down about 31%

Downtown Area Command: Total crime down about 28%, with violent crime up about 18% and property crime down 38%

Enterprise Area Command: Total crime down about 24%, with violent crime down 73% and property crime down about 10%

Northeast Area Command: Total crime down about 11%, with violent crime at the same level as 2020 and property crime down 15%

Northwest Area Command: Total crime down 24%, with violent crime down 59% and property crime down 14%

Summerlin Area Command: Total crime down 19%, with violent crime down 26% and property crime down about 17%

South Central Command: Total crime down about 24%, with violent crime down about 66% and property crime down 8%

Southeast Area Command: Total crime down about 7%, with violent crime down 63% and property crime up about 14%

Spring Valley Area Command: Total crime down 2%, with violent crime down about 11% and property crime at the same level as 2020.

Not sure which command handles calls in your area? Here’s a map maintained by Metro police.

See Metro’s full report on crime statistics thus far in 2021.