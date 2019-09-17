Vigil planned for tonight for girl, 12, killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday night for Monet Garcia who was killed, along with her father, in a fiery car crash Friday night.

Monet Garcia, 12, was a member of the Las Vegas Figure Skating Club.

The candlelight vigil will be at the SoBe Ice Arena where Monet trained. It’s located in the parking lot of the Fiesta Rancho hotel & casino at 2400 North Rancho Drive and starts at 7:15 p.m. People are asked to bring a candle.

Among other things, 12-year-old Garcia, was a competitive ice skater. The video above shows her skating in Flagstaff, Arizona in Aug. 2018. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Monet’s funeral.

She was killed along with her father, 42-year-old Mark Garcia, when a motorcyclist crashed into their vehicle on September 13 near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Duneville Street. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding and driving erratically prior to the crash.

There is also SK8 for Monet on Saturday, September 21 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the SoBe Arena. The event is $10 and people are encouraged to wear yellow, which was Monet’s favorite color.