Las Vegas (KLAS)— Avid motorcycle rider, William D’falco was killed in a crash on April. 9 in North Las Vegas.

D’falco was riding his motorcycle to work when he was hit by a sedan speeding while running a red light.

That sedan crashed into D’falco’s motorcycle on ann road. William was declared dead on the scene.

Tonight his family and friends are remembering the Cuban native who built a community in las vegas around Craig road car wash and detail center.

Fellow co-worker, charlie drake use to ride with D’falco and says ever since the crash. He’s been lost.

((i haven’t touched my motorcycle since last week. I parked it and I don’t know what to do with it. It’s just not going to be the same for us here, I lost a brother and a co-worker and a friend, said drake.

The man who hit D’falco, 29-year-old Thomas Munoz was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI causing death.