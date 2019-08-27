VIDEO: Wild wind whips through Kansas

OLATHE, Kansas — A severe wind storm whipped through Olathe, Kansas on Monday during a thunderstorm battering everything in its path. This footage — from a parking garage — was shared by Johnson County Emergency Management. The foul weather caused low-visibility conditions and flooding in some areas making it difficult for people to get around. And to make matters worse, there was also lightning. The storm ended later that evening.

Check out these gusts that hit speeds of more 60 miles per hour and caused major whiteout conditions.