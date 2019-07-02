VIDEO: Whale entangled in shark net

AUSTRALIA (AP) — A whale trapped in a shark net off the Gold Coast of Australia has been freed.

The humpback was sighted off the beach Thursday, June 27 in the morning and was freed in about three-and-half hours.

The net was wrapped around the whale’s tail and choppy conditions made it difficult for rescuers.

A spokesman for the Queensland fisheries department said any injury is likely to be superficial and the whale is expected to make a full recovery.

It was the first whale to become entangled off the Gold Coast during this southern migration season.

Last year, five whales were caught in nets in the Queensland region.