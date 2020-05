LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clark County did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths Monday morning, but the number of cases did increase by 97 in the last 24 hours. As more testing sites open, health experts say to expect the number of COVID-19 cases to rise.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting a total of 296 deaths and 5,463 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.