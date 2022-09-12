LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s an amazing video from the National Park Service in Death Valley showing a waterfall due to recent rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay.

The temporary waterfall was spotted just south of Natural Bridge on Badwater Road Sunday afternoon. Flooding in that area caused CA Highway 190 west of Stovepipe Wells and Badwater Road to be completely closed for cleaning. You can get the latest information on Death Valley roads at this link.

People are being reminded that there is still an active monsoon season and that people should watch for water and debris and not enter canyons during storms.



