VIDEO: Valley is home to Mexican restaurants rich in local history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are dozens of Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, but 8 News Now went in search of those establishments that were pioneers in diversifying and comforting the palate of Las Vegas valley residents.

On this last day of the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, 8 News Now found some long-standing Mexican restaurants and uncovered the strong connection locals have with these establishments.

Macayo’s, had been in the Valley for almost 60 years and late this summer closed its two locations in Las Vegas with plans of reopening under a different name and menu later in the year. Nostalgic locals poured into the restaurants to savor their favorite dishes for one last time.

Chapalas also a family-owned restaurant has been serving its savory dishes for 54 years.

Ricardo’s first opened it’s doors to Las Vegas locals in 1978, while Tamales Doña Maria has been serving its popular tamales and opening its doors to well-known dignitaries since 1980.

Lindo Michoacán has been serving up its margaritas for almost 30 years and it too, has seen its share of political candidates.

8 News Now is asking viewers and readers to share on 8 News Now social media pages their long-time local Mexican restaurant and tell us why it’s your favorite.