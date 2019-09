American skier Jennie Symons took a dramatic fall at the Winter Games NZ in Queenstown, New Zealand on September 2 when her right ski struck a rock and dislodged. The terrifying tumble by the 20-year-old was captured on video. Many who watched it were certain that she suffered serious injuries.

Despite all of the tumbling, Symons did not suffer any serious injuries. She said when she came to a stop, she had to keep reassuring people that she was OK. This is her first big crash.