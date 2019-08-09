VIDEO: President Trump says he’d ‘love’ to see Kaepernick play in NFL again

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KTVN) — President Trump says he’d ‘love’ to see former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL ‘if he’s good enough.’

Trump commented Friday morning as he departed the White House for fundraising events in New York before heading for a working vacation from his New Jersey club.

Kaepernick posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday in which he said he’s “still ready” for an NFL return. The video, which has garnered over 2.6 million views, kicks off with a graphic saying “denied work for 889 days.”

The former University of Nevada, Reno quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to racial injustice in America.

He decided not to continue with the San Francisco 49ers after the end of the 2016 season.



In 2017, Kaepernick, along with former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, filed a grievance against the NFL alleging the two remained unsigned because of collusion by owners following the kneeling protest.



This past February, the NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and Reid reached a private settlement.