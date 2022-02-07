VIDEO: Police officer saves child from being struck by car in crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — A Maryland police officer is recovering after she was struck by a car while saving a student from being struck and the dramatic scene was captured on video.

Officer Annette Goodyear with the North East Police Department was working at a school crosswalk Friday when the incident happened.

The video, which was shared by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, shows Goodyear raising her hand to stop a car to let a middle school student use the crosswalk.

As the student enters the crosswalk, Goodyear realizes the motorist isn’t going to stop and she grabs the student and pushes him to safety. The car ends up hitting Goodyear.

Goodyear had minor injuries. She was treated at a hospital and later released.

The town’s mayor said they are “already working on commendations for her bravery and swift action!”

Police said the driver was cited for several violations including negligent driving.