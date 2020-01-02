VIDEO: Man pleads for help after being shot

A California man visiting Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl was caught on a homeowner’s ring camera begging for help after being carjacked and shot after the game.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The victim, Anthony, who doesn’t want his last name released thought he was going to die.

His sister, Michelle, describes what happened.

“They told him to keep backing up and pointing the gun at him and then they just said it’s over and they started shooting.”

The 32-year-old was in town for the Fiesta Bowl and still in his Buckeyes sweatshirt when he hobbled to Scott Sander’s house.

“Pounding on our front door,” Sanders said.

Anthony, who was bleeding was hopping fences and hoping for help, when he hit Jerry’s ring doorbell just as the Phoenix firefighter was waking up.

Sanders was leary, at first of the man’s story but he did call 911.

“I could tell, he was hurt in someway shape or form. I couldn’t see any blood through his shirt, but I was starting to see it show up in random spots on the patio,” Sanders said. “He told me he had been shot seven times. That was his best guess as to how many times someone had shot at him.”

The suspects — a 16, 17, and 18-year-old. The oldest, Roderick Smith, an already convicted felon who allegedly confessed to carjacking Anthony, driving him to ATM machines, then shooting him.

“He feels very lucky to be alive and he is extremely traumatized,” Anthony’s sister said.

Doctors were able to remove the bullet which was lodged in Anthony’s abdomen.