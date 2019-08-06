VIDEO: Man busts dog out of hot car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man said he got tired of waiting for the dog’s owner to return so he took matters into his own hands and broke into a car to save the animal.

The incident was caught on camera involving the dog trapped in a hot car an serves as a reminder of how important it is to be mindful of your pet’s welfare.

The man who busted the window said the dog appeared to be suffering in the hot car.

“It was pawing at the window, it was trying to dig it’s way out of the car.”

Police say it is legal in Albuquerque to break a car window if a baby or animal is in distress.