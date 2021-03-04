Video kiosks manage curbside traffic with countdown timers downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pilot program in downtown Las Vegas will use countdown timers to keep people moving — and it will send images with vehicle information to the city when time’s up.

It’s part of a City of Las Vegas test with Cox to test smart technology to improve traffic flow. Cox calls it a “smart curbside management solution.”

The pilot program is intended to better manage active curb loading zones for taxis and rideshares, making conditions safer for visitors and pedestrians.

Six parking spots along the sidewalk adjacent to the 100 block of Main Street are next to two digital kiosks that use video analytics and smart parking technology to better manage active curb loading zones for taxis and rideshares, making conditions safer for visitors and pedestrians.

Video advertising is also part of the kiosks.

“The city is working on a variety of smart and innovative public-private partnerships, just like this one,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “We appreciate Cox for their out-of-the-box thinking and assistance as we work together to ease traffic congestion in our downtown. It’s ideas like this one that will move our city into the future.”

In a news release about the project, Cox says, “Video analytics from devices along the curb will capture vehicle and license plate information and send data to the kiosks to kick off a countdown timer. If a vehicle remains in the loading zone after the countdown ends, the system reports the incident directly to the city, ensuring a constant flow of traffic.”

The city hasn’t said what it plans to do with those reports.

On the backend, the Cox platform processes traffic flow information. There’s an online portal to report traffic flows and pedestrian counts.

“We are excited to be part of the technology that moves Las Vegas forward as a Smart City,” said Tonya Ruby, vice president, Cox Media Las Vegas. “Cox Media is all about finding solutions for local businesses and these kiosks are another way we can deliver relevant messages to residents and visitors.”

After weeks of testing, installation has been completed. The six-month pilot began in early March.