There is extensive damage at the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. Hurricane Dorian ripped apart planes and buildings at the airport in the Bahamas.

Parts of the Bahamas were wiped out by the hurricane as it lashed the country’s islands leaving behind widespread devastation.

The death toll in the Bahamas is at 20 but expected to rise higher as more bodies are found. Rescuers are rushing to help residents that are trapped. It’s estimated there are 70,000 people in need of aid.