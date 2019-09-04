VIDEO: Hurrican Dorian scraps the Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared this video of strong winds and rain in Neptune Beach, Florida. Hurricane Dorian has moved toward the U.S. coast after leaving a trail of devastation in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm with winds of a 110 mph. It is expected to strike the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas between Wednesday and Thursday. Those areas could face destructive winds, flooding rains and storm-surges. Florida was mostly spared from its wrath.