VIDEO: Huge explosion rocks Houston

HOUSTON — One person is unaccounted for after a large explosion at warehouse in Houston Friday.

The blast happened at Watson Grinding around 4:30 in the morning and could be felt miles away. The company says it provides machining, grinding and thermal spray coatings to customers.

Fire crews are going in to secure some valves that may still be supplying product to the building. Fire Chief Samuel Pena says preliminary air quality tests are not showing anything dangerous.

Police and fire crews went door to door after the blast telling residents to either shelter in place or leave the area until they knew the area was secure.