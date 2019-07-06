VIDEO: Gov. Gavin Newsom declares State of Emergency due to damages by earthquake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a section of Southern California that saw significant damage after Friday night’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks in Ridgecrest after declaring state of emergency for San Bernardino County in wake of 7.1 earthquake Posted by 8 News Now on Saturday, July 6, 2019

The declaration provides immediate state assistance to San Bernardino County, citing conditions of “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property” in the county due to the earthquake.

State highway officials shut a 30-mile section of State Route 178 between Ridgecrest — the area hit by two major temblors as many days — and the town of Trona southwest of Death Valley.

Photos posted on Twitter by the state highway department shows numerous cracks in the road.

A spokesman for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services says crews were still assessing damages to water lines, gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.