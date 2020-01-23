VIDEO: Farmer rescues baby ringtail possum from bushfire-ravaged area

A farmer living on Kangaroo Island, an area damaged by wildfires in Australia, rescued a baby ringtail possum on his property. He found the possum joey on the ground alone and shivering.

He posted video over the weekend showing efforts to warm up the cold animal in his car using the heater.

He believes the baby lost his grip while holding onto his mother during the night.

Thousands of animals have died in the fires on Kangaroo Island. At least 30 animals a day are being brought to the islands main wildlife triage center.