VIDEO: Elon Musk shows some dance moves, or not

Tesla CEO Elon Musk danced on stage as China-made Tesla Model 3 sedans were delivered in Shanghai on Tuesday, after taking flight from America overnight. Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is under the spotlight. The recent official delivery of China-made Model 3 sedans to owners means that mass production and delivery of Tesla China are on the right track.

On January 7th last year, musk attended the foundation ceremony of Shanghai Super factory. A year later, he came to this land again. He was amazed by the rapid changes, and wrote down: “without the support of the Chinese government, especially the Shanghai municipal government, we can’t achieve this miracle. It’s our joint efforts to create amazing new record in automotive manufacturing.”

The vehicles delivered this time were in blue, grey and white, and 10 owners also came from all over the country. Previously, Tesla has delivered 15 model 3 to its employees. At present, the output of Model 3 is more than 1000 cars every week, which is expected to be further improved.

According to the previously announced information, Tesla delivered about 367,500 vehicles last year, an increase of 50% over the previous year. The Tesla phase II super plant, located near the port, is also under construction in full swing.