Gayanilla, Puerto Rico (CNN) — Video shows the damage from two earthquakes in Puerto Rico. The quakes struck Tuesday morning. One registered at 6.4 and the other was a 6.0 magnitude.

One person was killed and at least eight others were injured. Building collapsed in the southern part of the island. The island has had temblors over the past 10 days. Scientists say it’s impossible to say when the quakes will stop.