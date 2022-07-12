BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One couple had an unexpected crasher at their wedding in March.

Bakersfield native Timmy Stout, Tommy Stout’s little brother and best man, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and was expected to be at training during the wedding. The two hadn’t seen each other since Tommy’s bachelor party before Timmy shipped out.

Timmy sent his brother a video message of him as a stand-in for his best man speech.

“First, I want to congratulate you two on finally getting married,” he said in the video. “It’s a day we all knew was going to happen. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there for this special day with you guys.”

He went on to congratulate both sets of parents raising “such a beautiful, smart daughter” and “one kick-ass son.”

He then called both sets of parents and the couple up to the dance floor to give them “a chance to cry a little bit more.”

He finishes out the video with: “Sorry for the short speech, but I have a wedding to attend,” before leaving the frame.

In another video, the wedding party can be seen looking around in confusion before Timmy surprises everyone by walking into the reception area to applause and tears.

“Told you I wouldn’t miss it,” Timmy said.

This story was first reported on NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna.