Things went horribly wrong for a Kansas City Chiefs fan who attempted to catch a pass during Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Twitter user Sam Wise shared video of the catch that went wrong. He called it “the greatest post route” of Patrick Mahomes career.

The video shows a Chiefs fan attempt to catch a throw by Mahome. Unfortunately, a parking meter put an abrupt stop to his catch. Mahome put out his own tweet asking if the fan was OK.