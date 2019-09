COSTA RICA — These sloths live at the Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. The ranch helps care for injured and orphaned sloths and then releases them into the wild.

Many have been hit by cars, electrocuted by power lines or attacked by dogs. In other cases, the docile and cute animals are sometimes stolen and sold as pets. The facility has released more than 100 sloths back into the wild since 2007.

Baby sloths are trained the skills needed to survive on their own in the wild.