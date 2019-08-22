VIDEO: 10 escape fiery airplane crash

OROVILLE, CA — Officials say everyone aboard a private jet that crashed in Oroville, CA, near Sacramento, escaped without injury on Wednesday. Authorities say the pilot aborted takeoff and then the plane skidded off the runway and caught fire.

The eight passengers and two pilots all made it out of the downed plane safely.

Nearby residents said they heard explosions. Some captured the aftermath of the crash on their cell phones.

This is the second fiery crash in the past week involving a Cessna where everyone aboard escaped.