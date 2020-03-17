Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into residential neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers arrested a driver for crashing into a residential property.

At 8 p.m. Monday night, NHP says a black Dodge Challenger was travelling northbound on the I-215 off ramp, near Far Hills Avenue. The male driver was speeding and lost control of the car exiting the off ramp.

The vehicle crossed both travel lanes of Far Hills striking a power box and proceeded to hit a retaining wall into the side of residence.

The vehicle did not damage the residence, but hit the kitchen, living room area shattering the glass door and windows.

The family was having dinner a few moments prior to the crash.

The male driver of the Challenger was arrested by NHP on suspicion of DUI.

It’s believed that speed and impairment were factors in the crash, according to troopers.