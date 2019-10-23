‘Star Wars’ trailer reveals glimpses at last epic battle for the saga

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Star Wars fans got a new look at the last chapter of the Skywalker saga Monday night.

The official and final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted during the half-time of ESPN’s Monday Night NFL game.

The over two-minute-long trailer takes viewers through the many galaxies of the Star Wars universe.

Disney’s latest film is the ninth and final episode in the popular Skywalker story. Since buying the franchise for $4 billion dollars from LUCASFILM in 2012, Disney has earned $4.5 billion from the last four Star Wars movies its released.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be out in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Pre-sale tickets went on sale Monday night.

Hoping on board the Star Wars fever is local agency, Nevada Highway Patrol. They tweeted a picture of one of their sergeants posing with the classic Star Wars bad guys.

Sgt Borchardt was recruiting tonight and had these guys a little confused. The dark side is a pathway to nowhere, leave the storm trooper life behind you and join the Nevada State Troopers. We always find the droids we’re looking for. #starwars #hiring #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/8seIBxZ4pE — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 19, 2019

NHP likes to recruit Nevada State troopers, not storm troopers!