Officer identified in August 7 OIS near the LV Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police have released the name of the officer involved in the August 7 officer involved shooting.

Officer Joshua Byington, 25, has been with the department since 2016 and assigned to the South Central Area Command. The shooting took place at the 3600 block of Paradise Road.

Metro Police responded to the area at 8:53 p.m. and observed a U-Haul pick-up truck that had evaded them a few days prior. The truck was parked in front of a convenience store located in the 3600 block of Paradise Road.

Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at which point the suspect put his truck in reverse ramming the marked patrol unit. The suspect then put his vehicle in drive, jumped over a curb striking a second patrol vehicle that was attempting to assist in the car stop.

The officer exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking the suspect, who continued to drive north on Paradise Road at a high rate of speed.

Byington has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.