New emergency room opens at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After years of planning and millions in construction, Sunrise Hospital opened its new, expanded emergency room Tuesday morning. Sunrise Hospital flipped the switch, revealing their new adult ER featuring more than one hundred beds.

The hospital’s new state-of-the-art new tower held its final grand opening phase with the lighting of the ER sign, which means it is ready to receive patients.

The new tower is a 182,000 square feet campus expansion and features a new trauma and emergency department. Other features include a new ambulance bay, which can accommodate up to 17 ambulances at one time.

Dorita Sondereker for Sunrise Hospital says they are the busiest emergency room in the valley, so this new Emergency Department will help serve more patients.

“We see 300 to 324 patients a day, with 100 ambulances EMS a day. We will move everybody from the old ED to the new ED very early in the morning, and we will start fresh,” Sondereker said.

The helicopter pad can support helicopters from Black Hawk to Boeing. There is an intensive care unit and inpatient surgical unit located in the tower, as well.