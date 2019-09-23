Mother and child rescued from flood in Arizona

APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona (KLAS) — A powerful storm moved through the area of Apache Junction in Arizona early Monday morning leaving some cars under water.
The heavy rain prompted at least five rescues, including the rescue of a mother and child who were left stranded in a vehicle in the east side of the Phoenix metro area.
Crews alerted that mother and young child were safe via their Twitter page and said they had responded to at least five water rescue calls in the area.
Residents in the area are stay vigilant as the flash flood warning will remain in effect thru Tuesday morning.
The storm is expected to bring in an additional an inch of rain, large hail, and strong winds.