Meet the mascots for the 2022 Olympics

China has unveiled the mascots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. They were announced on Tuesday. Take a look at “Bing Dwen Dwen” and “Shuey Rhon Rhon” who will serve as ambassadors for the winter sports.

Bing Dwen Dwen is encased in a full-body shell made of ice and the heart shape in its left palm represents the host country’s hospitality. Bing Dwen Dwen represents children. It embodies strength and willpower and will promote the Olympic spirit.

It’s hoped the launch of the mascots will generate more interest for the Olympic Winter Games.