Medical experts say flu shot amid coronavirus pandemic is more important than ever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu season is around the corner, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are encouraging people now more than ever to get a flu shot. Experts are worried that the peak of COVID-19 and the flu will come at the same time this winter. They warn that people don’t want to catch both illnesses at the same time, so they want everyone to take every precaution to make sure they’re protected.

Those interested in getting a flu shot can contact their primary care doctor or go to your local CVS or Walmart.