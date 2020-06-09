Man arrested for arson of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct due in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to the fires set at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct during unrest in the city two weeks ago.

The United States Attorney’s Office has issued a federal criminal complaint against 23-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe who’s expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Wolfe has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting arson at the Third Precinct.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28, the Third Precinct was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson. Investigators identified multiple separate fires that had been started in the building.

On June 3, police in St. Paul, Minnesota, responded to a home improvement store to answer a complaint about a man, later identified as Wolfe, who was wearing body armor and a law enforcement duty belt. The person who called officers said the man was trying to get into the store.

When officers took Wolfe into custody, he was wearing multiple stolen items from the Third Precinct, including body armor, a police-issued duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and a knife.

Law enforcement later recovered additional items belonging to the MPD from Wolfe’s apartment — including a riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issued overdose kit.

During a law enforcement interview, Wolfe admitted to being inside the Third Precinct the night of the arson, to taking property from the building, and to pushing a wooden barrel into the fire — knowing that it would help keep the fire burning.

His first appearance in St. Paul, Minnesota, is Tuesday at 1 p.m.