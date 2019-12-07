Local teacher creates ‘Giving Closet’ for families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local teacher is giving back to her students in a pretty remarkable way.

Kristan Nigro opened a ‘Giving Closet’ at Schorr Elementary School to help families in need.

Pamela Nortinth is a parent and a volunteer at Schorr Elementary near Bermuda Road and Saint Rose Parkway.

“There’s a lot of kids that do get the free and reduced lunch,” said Nortinth.

Nortinth says the closet has helped many young students. It was created by Kristan Nigro.

Nigro has been a CCSD teacher for the past seven years.

“A lot of the people who are out here are living with other families. There are people who are working 4 different jobs just to make ends meet,” said Nigro.

Nigro is addressing the need of basic necessities that some students have.

“On one end, you might have someone who is making six figures and living comfortably. On the other hand, there might be somebody who is barely getting by, paying their rent, and maybe has their lights off,” she said.

Nigro’s kindness extends beyond school grounds. Through community donations, Nigro fills backpacks with food, laundry detergent, shampoo, socks and underwear. She gives them to her students for free.

But, this is just the beginning. Nigro has big plans for the future.

“Hats, gloves, scarves, sneakers, anything,” she said. “Anything that can make these kids have one less thing to worry about or the parents. That’s what I want to do.”