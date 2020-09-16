Las Vegas man transforms yard to celebrate, educate people about Mexican Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man transformed his front lawn into an art installation to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. On Tuesday night, Reynaldo Herrara, the organizer, held an event to inform people of what Mexican Independence Day is all about while sharing his culture.

“People confuse it with the mainstream idea that it is Cinco De Mayo, but it really isn’t,” said Herrara.

It was at his home at Rancho and Charleston, which is near downtown Las Vegas.

“This was my way of giving back to my community,” Herrara said.

The local mortgage banker invited neighbors and friends to celebrate the holiday. From plants to the murals, every part of the front lawn celebrates the Mexican culture.

Reynaldo says the event is usually held inside, but he took it outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are trying to space things out,” Herrara said. There are masks; there is hand sanitzer everywhere.”

Local artist matt murphy says he was happy to contribute to the house, which has a story of its own.

“The whole idea of Casa Agave, the whole house, is the process of tequila from farming, distilling, packaging to actually getting a bottle,” he said.

People 8 News NOW spoke with who attended say its an event that sheds light on something different.

“It shows while we are at the all-time lowest for some people out there we can still have an amazing time and enjoy life,” said Johnny Richardson, real estate agent.

Herrera says he looks forward to giving back while highlighting the culture.

“Mexican Independence, once again, it is not Cinco de Mayo it is September 16th when we really became independent,” Herrara said.