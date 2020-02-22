INTERVIEW: Rep. Susie Lee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Much of the Las Vegas Valley will weather a rainy day on Saturday, while higher elevations will see snow. Precipitation will be likely during the morning to late afternoon, with a chance of showers continuing into the evening, possibly up until midnight.

A storm off the Southern California coast is behind the gloomy weather and has already brought heavy rain to Arizona. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will spread across Southern Nevada and Arizona.