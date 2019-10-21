Heartwarming: Dog rescued from a cliff in Australia

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — Doesn’t a walk along the beach sound nice? This dog had that in mind, but his experience did not go according to plan.

‘Jimmy’ was stuck on a cliff overlooking a beach in Australia over the weekend and needed to be rescued by the Fire Authority.

People who were walking along Bells Beach spotted him and called for help.

A rescue worker was able to make his way down to Jimmy, who appreciated some pets before being safely lifted up the cliff.

Jimmy was reunited with his owner, who thanked the rescue team and encouraged Jimmy to do the same.