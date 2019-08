DENVER — A movie night under the stars took a turn in Denver, Colorado on Saturday. Air mattresses laid out for ticket holders blew away in a strong wind as a storm rolled into the Mile High City.

According to Robb Manes, who shot the video, the blow-up beds were on the loose for about 30 minutes causing quite a show.

One man called it the “great mattress migration of 2019,” as dozens of air mattresses flew across a field in Stapleton. Some landed in a nearby pool.