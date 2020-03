LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nobody in Las Vegas knew Golden Knights owner Bill Foley five years ago, but they certainly know him now.

Hockey and non-hockey fans can appreciate what the billionaire has done for Las Vegas from the economy with the Knights games to the charitable work in the community. On Thursday, Foley is donating a half a million dollars for workers at T-Mobile Arena sidelined by the NHL shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.